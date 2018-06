LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after three pedestrians were hit by a car near Churchill Downs.

According to police, a woman and two children darted into traffic and were struck by a vehicle on 3rd St. near Central. All were transported to the hospital. One child has a serious injury.

Police are investigating if alcohol may have been a factor for the driver.

