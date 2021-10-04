Louisville's oldest Black radio station celebrates ribbon cutting at new downtown studio

WLOU continues to shine after more than 70 years playing R&B and gospel music in the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city’s oldest and one of the country’s first R&B stations continues to celebrate its impact on the community after 70 years.

WLOU, "the Original Soul of Louisville,” held their official ribbon cutting Saturday at their new studio on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard downtown.

Vice President and General Manager Archie Dale said the new location will help them stay in tune with the community.

“This facility brings us downtown where we’re more closer to the business district,” he said. “We wanted to be right in the heart of what’s going on. This is for the purpose of us being here and to be able to do our good work for the community.”

Mayor Greg Fischer also recognized the station and its accomplishments over the years with a city proclamation.

WLOU went back to its original format of R&B earlier this year following a number decades dedicated to gospel music. Gospel continues to be a staple on the channel on Sundays.

You can check out what WLOU is spinning by checking them out on AM1350 or their new FM format at 104.7.

