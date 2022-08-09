Lawsuit: TV sports director sues Trinity High School

Fred Cowgill, a 36-year sports director for a Louisville TV station, sued the high school after an accident on the field.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY-TV Sports Director Fred Cowgill is suing Trinity High School after an accident on the sidelines of a football game that left him injured in 2021.

Cowgill was allegedly injured at the private high school's football field, when numerous football players ran into the sidelines, directly into him. He said he was filming as the players collided into him.

Immediately following the accident, Cowgill was transported off the field to receive medical treatment, according to the plaintiff's Complaint with Jury Demand.

Cowgill's physicians said he suffered a serious injury to his left knee as a result of the accident.

The lawsuit claims Cowgill has suffered and continues to suffer physical and mental pain, has incurred medical bills for treatment of his injuries, and has lost wages due to the accident.

Cowgill has now lost functional ability to his leg and body as a whole and has endured and will continue to endure "extreme pain", according to the legal complaint.

While the high school is located at 4011 Shelbyville Road, the sports stadium facility where the accident occurred is located at North Sherrin Avenue.

In the lawsuit, Cowgill demands a trial by jury, court costs expended and compensation for all damages he has suffered to be paid by Trinity High School.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.