LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The family of John Asher has set up a scholarship fund in his name.

Asher is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and was a lifelong fan of his alma mater. His family created the fund to help students pursue their degrees.

John is the longtime spokesperson and ambassador for Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby.

He died of a heart attack on while on vacation with his family in Florida.

