Louisville-based reality show focuses on real life in the Derby City

"Wives of Louisville" will tackle issues like family and relationships while showcasing some of the great things Louisville has to offer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Move over, "Real Housewives" - a group of women in Louisville is ready to show the world what it's like to be a wife in the Derby City, without all the petty drama and reality TV antics.

"Wives of Louisville" is a locally produced and directed program that is set to premiere on YouTube before the end of the year. The show features a different kind of "reality" than the one you normally see on television.

These women are tackling real issues, like dealing with family dynamics, balancing your personal relationships with your career and caring for your children without losing your identity.

"They're kind of showcasing that you don't have to have everything together," said Stephon West, the executive producer and founder of the project.

The show started out as a wives club - six women just trying to get out of the house and spend some time together. Soon, these women built a family and a support system.

They are also all about Louisville and the wonderful things the city has to offer.

"I think it's cool to show the city from our perspective," said Partyallwknd, the showrunner and producer.

"Wives of Louisville" will feature local businesses, particularly Black-owned businesses in the city, and stresses the importance of community.

As the show's trailer puts it, "The 502 is more than just horses and bourbon."

The show is in postproduction right now and the producers are hoping the first episode will be available online around Christmas. You can follow "Wives of Louisville" on their YouTube page to receive updates on the show.

Check out the trailer here: Check out the trailer here:

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.