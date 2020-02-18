LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was charged with a DUI on Friday after a parent called police accusing the driver of a maroon truck of almost hitting their children.

Police drove around Market Street where they found a truck matching the description parked in front of Lorie’s Liquors. It belonged to Freddie Vinson, 71.

According to the arrest slip, officers noticed a half full can of beer in the center console.

When they approached Vinson, who was leaving the liquor store, officers reported smelling alcohol on his breath.

The arrest slip said he had blood shot eyes and was “unsteady” and “forgot instructions” during the field sobriety test.

Vinson's blood alcohol level was at .227. The legal limit is point .08.

He is also charged with possessing an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

He posted his $500 bond on Friday and will appear in front of a judge on Tuesday.

