FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's governor and attorney general have argued before the state Supreme Court about the future of one of the country's worst-funded pension systems.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says lawmakers did not follow the rules when they passed a law earlier this year making changes to the pension system. Lawyers for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin disagree and say the law is crucial to the system's solvency.

A circuit court judge voided the law earlier this year. Bevin appealed to the state Supreme Court, which heard arguments in the case on Thursday.

The case has political implications. Bevin is running for re-election in 2019 and Beshear wants to oppose him. Kentucky Educational Television broadcast the hearing live on statewide television. Beshear argued the case himself.

