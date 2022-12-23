LG&E and KU rolling out power outages, ask customers to reduce energy consumption

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to reduce energy consumption, LG&E and KU will be rolling out power outages across their service territories.
According to a press release, the cold is creating strains on the regional electric grid. They said the outage durations will be different, but they are "targeting about 30 minutes."
In order to conserve energy, they have asked customers to do the following:
- Adjust your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting
- Don't use other heat sources as much
- Wear extra layers of clothing
- Add extra blankets to the bed
- Close the fireplace damper and doors if it's not being used unless you have a gas fireplace
- Use draft stoppers
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Only run appliances - dishwasher, dryer, washing machine - when full
- Use a microwave oven, a slow cooker or eat cold meals
- Open curtains during the day and close them at night
