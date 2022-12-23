LG&E and KU rolling out power outages, ask customers to reduce energy consumption

Some of the ways they suggested reducing consumption are wearing extra layers of clothing, turning off unnecessary lights and adding extra blankets to the bed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to reduce energy consumption, LG&E and KU will be rolling out power outages across their service territories.

According to a press release, the cold is creating strains on the regional electric grid. They said the outage durations will be different, but they are "targeting about 30 minutes."

In order to conserve energy, they have asked customers to do the following:

Adjust your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting

Don't use other heat sources as much

Wear extra layers of clothing

Add extra blankets to the bed

Close the fireplace damper and doors if it's not being used unless you have a gas fireplace

Use draft stoppers

Turn off unnecessary lights

Only run appliances - dishwasher, dryer, washing machine - when full

Use a microwave oven, a slow cooker or eat cold meals

Open curtains during the day and close them at night

Extreme cold temperatures are straining the regional power grid, resulting in scattered power outages. Service interruptions may take place in intervals across the state. 1/3 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 24, 2022

