Louisville Metro Public Works crews work through the night to clear roads

60 crews are working overnight to prepare the roads for Friday, Sal Melendez with Louisville Metro Public Works said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky got hit with the first snow of the year on Dec. 6, and drivers were stuck on the road for hours.

When asked how the crews were today, Sal Melendez with Louisville Metro Public Works said their biggest problem today was the number of cars on the road at the same time as the snow fall.

Melendez said 60 crews are working overnight to prepare the roads for tomorrow. He said crews usually have all night to clear roadways, but since the snow starting falling mid-morning, the roads were already filled with cars.

He also said 62 people were out due to the pandemic, and there are 10 additional spots to fill.

"It's a multiagency team effort. We have enough numbers together to make sure that our response to this snow event is adequate personnel wise and we're able to complete the work," he said.

Jim Hannah with District 5 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they faced similar issues with the timing but crews worked hard all day.

