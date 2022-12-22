Kentuckians wait in long lines at grocery stores ahead of winter storm

"We are taking the precautions that we need to take," one customer said. "And we have the things we need, so were fine."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Normally this time of year stores are already busy but with the winter storm people just aren't buying holiday essentials, they are buying essentials to weather through the incoming winter storm.

Customers were coming into Valu Market on Bardstown road non-stop on Thursday. Most of them buying everything they need for holiday dinners.

"I'm going to be making some family Christmas cookie recipes," Sara Calloway said

Susan Jackson-Dowd was there to pick up "all the things you would find at a Hanukkah table" including chopped liver, egg salad, bagels, cream cheese and smoked salmon.

Although they're shopping for their family traditions, some customers say they aren't too worried about this winter storm.

"We are taking the precautions that we need to take and we have the things we need, so were fine," Jackson-Dowd said.

For those who are concerned about the storm, cashier Lori Hunter said most customers are buying the most common ingredients like eggs, bread milk.

"The usual staples," Hunter said.

Valu Market employees like Hunter have been working hard to make sure the shelves are stock.

"Honestly I think we're really on top of things," Hunter said. "We've been doing a really good job, I haven't heard anyone complaining that they need something desperately and us not having it."

Customers say they've had no problems at all. Some say they came here because other groceries stores were out of the items they were looking for.

"Well, Krogers didn't have what I wanted," Marty White said. "Orange crush cake and some vanilla ice cream for my grandkids."

Although the winter storm is clashing with the holidays, White hopes everyone takes officials' warning seriously.

"Watch the traffic, don't be in a hurry. There's plenty of time," he said.

