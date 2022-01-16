Metro Snow Team activated to treat Louisville roadways

Officials said the team has been working since 5 p.m. to ensure roadways are maintained for safe driving conditions overnight into Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Department of Public Works has activated their Metro Snow Team to treat city roadways following Sunday evening’s wintry mix.

Slick roadways lead to several crashes in Louisville Sunday night, according to MetroSafe.

One crash left an LMPD Cruiser on top of a small tree on 9th Street where it passes over Oak Street.

WHAS11 News reached out to LMPD to see how the driver was doing and if the crash was caused by slick roads but did not hear back Sunday.

Thirty crews will apply snow melting salt on all 111 snow routes in the Metro – about 2,700 two-lane miles covered.

Some routes, officials said, vary in length from 11 to 45-miles long. The completion could vary depending on the amount of precipitation the city receives.

The city has about 33,000 tons of salt available to use with 400-pounds of it being applied pre-two-lane mile.

If you happen to be on the roadways, officials are asking motorists to use caution when driving and allow crews room to work.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are already monitoring roadways and have treated roads with measurable amounts of snow.

