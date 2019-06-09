LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs wants to bring winter horse racing to the Bluegrass.
The company has filed an application with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to host a 2020 winter meet at Churchill Downs racetrack while building a new track in Northern Kentucky.
That $200,000,000 facility called New Latonia would include live and historical racing as well as a year-round training facility.
Churchill is asking for a racing license for January through March and December of 2020. The company says those race dates would later move to New Latonia.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.