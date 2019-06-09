LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs wants to bring winter horse racing to the Bluegrass.

The company has filed an application with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to host a 2020 winter meet at Churchill Downs racetrack while building a new track in Northern Kentucky.

That $200,000,000 facility called New Latonia would include live and historical racing as well as a year-round training facility.

Churchill is asking for a racing license for January through March and December of 2020. The company says those race dates would later move to New Latonia.

