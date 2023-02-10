$2 million, $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana as jackpot soars to $1 billion

The $2 million ticket was sold at an Indianapolis gas station while the $50,000 ticket was sold at a gas station in northern Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lottery players should check their tickets after two winning Powerball tickets were sold in the Hoosier state.

While no one won the Powerball jackpot Sunday, the Hoosier Lottery says one ticket worth $2 million and one ticket worth $50,000 were both sold in Indiana over the weekend.

The $2 million ticket was sold at the Michigan Road Food Mart at 5106 N. Michigan Rd. in Indianapolis, while the $50,000 winning ticket was sold in northern Indiana at a Luke Gas Station at 7277 Taft St. in Merrillville.

The jackpot has once again gone unclaimed and now climbs to $1.04 billion.

The Hoosier Lottery reminds ticket holders to make sure their ticket is secured in a safe place and encourages winners to meet with a financial advisor as soon as possible.