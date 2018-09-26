NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – One of the stars of the A&E show “Duck Dynasty” is set to speak at Indiana University Southeast’s Ogle Center on Oct. 9.

The First Savings Bank Speaker Series is sold out and Willie Robertson is expected to talk about his insight into the entrepreneurship world.

Robertson is a businessman, outdoorsman, hunter, speaker, and author. He helped make his father’s business, Duck Commander, a multi-million-dollar company.

He was also an executive producer of “Duck Dynasty”.

Again, the speaking event is sold out and starts on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Ogle Center at IUS in New Albany, Ind.

