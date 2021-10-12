Former Metro Corrections leader sues to get job back

Major William Ashby was suspended and later fired over an email he sent to staff saying jail leadership had failed its officers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former member of Louisville Department of Metro Corrections leadership is suing the city and his old employer to get his job back.

Major William Ashby was suspended over an email he sent to staff saying jail leadership had failed its officers.

According to a lawsuit, he was then fired on Sept. 27.

The lawsuit accuses director Dwayne Clark of violating inmates’ civil rights, including denying visitation, shutting down access to programs and not meeting hygiene needs.

Ashby previously called on Clark to resign and union members later took a vote of no confidence in the director.

While the Mayor’s Office wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit, a spokesperson said Mayor Greg Fischer has nothing but respect for the job corrections officers are doing and he remains confident that Clark is working on the issues facing the jail.

