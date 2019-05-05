LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's still considered the beginning of the year but the numbers keep rising as more cases are discovered across the country.

Although no measles cases have been found in Louisville just yet, we asked ourselves will that change after derby weekend?

"So far this year, we're reporting 704 cases of measles from 22 states," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, with the CDC.

That's more cases seen this year than in the last 25 years.

Of those 22 states, Kentucky and Indiana are included. Although the disease has not been seen in Louisville, with hundreds of thousands of visitors piling into the city for Derby, the big question remains...once everyone leaves after the weekend, are the locals prone to more danger?

The answer is simple.

With more people from not just all over the country but all over the world in one place, exposure can be more likely.

"Un-vaccinated Americans, traveling internationally, get exposed to measles and bring it home with them infecting their families and their communities."

Measles outbreaks are currently going on in New York and California...both places that have two of the most prominent race tracks in the country. So that got us thinking...with people most likely visiting Louisville for the derby from these places, why are they specifically facing this crisis?

The CDC says its linked to travelers who have brought measles back from other countries such as Israel Ukraine and the Philippines.

Right now, prevention is key.

"Most Americans are vaccinated, and we know the vaccine can protect against measles and stop these outbreaks before it spreads farther."

If you need to get vaccinated, you can visit the University of Louisville Medical Center. They offer low cost clinics at certain times of the year.