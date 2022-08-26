Wilkerson Elementary set to open next month after failing earlier inspections

JCPS students who were meant to attend Wilkerson Elementary this year have been using the former Watson Lane Elementary school building to learn.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville elementary school is one step closer to opening its doors to students after failing inspections ahead of the fall semester.

In a press release, Jefferson County Public School officials said Wilkerson Elementary School will open next month on Sept. 12 after being granted a temporary certificate of occupancy.

JCPS said in early August, the new school building would not open on time for the 2022-2023 school year after failing a required inspection.

According to inspectors, the biggest issue was the building's incomplete roof.

Louisville's Metro Department of Codes and Regulations' temporary certificate allows school officials to begin moving furniture and staff inside the building.

JCPS said staff will be allowed to enter the school one week before classes start to set up their classrooms and offices.

There is still work to be done on the building, much of it on the exterior, however JCPS says the work shouldn't impact classes.

"We're excited and can't wait to get into the new building," Wilkerson Principal Sara Alvey said.

JCPS students who were meant to attend Wilkerson Elementary this year have been using the former Watson Lane Elementary school building to learn.

"While the former Watson Lane school building has made a terrific temporary home for our students and staff," Alvey said. "There's nothing like moving into a bright, new home that will be a great space for learning."

Wilkerson staff and families are being notified by JCPS of the current plans for classes to start in the new building on Sept. 12.

