LMPD: Man found shot in Wilder Park neighborhood, no suspects have been arrested

The man is expected to survive from his injuries, police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police said Fourth Division officers responded to a report of a shooting near West Lansing Avenue and Second Street. That's in the Wilder Park neighborhood.

Police found a man who had been shot in the leg. The department said officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

The victim was then transported to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD said there are no known suspects at this time, however, detectives are canvassing the area.

The department's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to contact authorities using the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using the Crime Tip Portal.

