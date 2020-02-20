LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The set-up for the Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival is underway.



You'll be able to walk a path with 65 larger-than-life illuminated displays made up of more than 2,000 silk-covered lantern pieces.



It will take more than 50,000 LED lightbulbs to make it happen.

RELATED: Louisville Zoo to host nation's largest lantern festival in March

Zoo officials say some of the crowd favorites are expected to be a 131-foot long dragon, an African savanna display, and a color-changing panda tree!

There will also be a giant 2-story tall shark that you can walk through and illuminated swings.

A shark lantern display

Louisville Zoo

The festival will be held March 5 through April 25 at the Louisville Zoo.



Tickets will go on sale on March 1.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.