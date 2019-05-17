LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First responders put their lives on the line each day. Though they face tragic situations daily, they are not always prepared for the roles to be reversed.

This week, a fire chief took his own life in Louisiana, and in Atlanta, a firefighter was shot and killed. These tragedies are a reality for so many first responder families, but Cathy Miller wants to make sure they're protected.

Six months after Miller and her husband were married, he was in an accident that could have taken his life. It is the first time she was faced with more questions than answers.

“We hadn’t put any thought into getting wins prepared. We had plenty of time,” Miller said.

According to Miller, the recovery process was long, grueling and financially draining. Still, they did not consider preparing wills.

The death of her friend’s firefighter husband shook Miller, making her realize how important writing a will is for families, especially first responders.

“She had no idea where to go. And trying to navigate the court system and she had minor children, she was totally unprepared. And when you’re unprepared you have to accept,” Miller said.

Miller began researching how to get connected with lawyers and organizations who can help families prepare for the worst. She has since helped dozens of families connect with professionals to discuss wills, funeral expenses and financial planning.

This weekend, Miller is hosting an event to help first responder families get connected to the resources they need, but it is fully booked. You can still get connected by contacting Miller at 502-494-8382 or cathymoves@gmail.com.

