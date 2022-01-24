Widening I-64 not a top priority, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet study says

The study looked at needs related to safety and congestion of I-64 from Story Avenue to I-264.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study shows a proposal to widen part of Interstate 64 is not a top priority for the state.

The proposal, called the I-64 Corridor Study, would have widened the interstate between the Watterson Expressway and Cannons Lane and the Grinstead Drive to Mellwood Avenue exits.

The recently released study from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet lists congestion and crashes as issues in the stretch.

In a public survey of more than 750 responses, 54% of people did not support any improvements, and 72% opposed all major widening plans.

The study lists three other proposals at a higher priority for the area.

They include providing an advance warning system to warn drivers of backups near the Cochran Hill Tunnels, extending several on and off ramps and widening the off ramp to Grinstead Drive.

