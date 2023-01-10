Going behind the emerald curtain at Louisville's production of 'Wicked'

'Wicked' offers an alternative history on the witches of Oz, flipping the script and showing the beauty of being green.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 20 years on Broadway, 'Wicked' has enchanted crowds of theatre lovers and theatre newcomers alike.

That includes audiences at the Kentucky Center, where the touring company is making a stop.

WHAS11 News got an exclusive look behind-the-scenes at the crucial "greening" process, turning leading lady Olivia Valli into Elphaba, witch of the west.

The process starts about an hour before curtain. Valli sits in her dressing room with makeup artist Tish Ferguson who starts by applying green, water-based paint to Valli's chest and face with painter's brushes.

"Why does this particular part mean so much to you?" WHAS11 reporter Grace McKenna asked. "It's an extremely iconic role."

"When I was growing up I wasn't a big musical theatre girl. I only knew 'Wicked,' 'Rent' and 'Hairspray,'" Valli said. "When I was listening to the soundtrack I was like 'wow there's a character out there who is like me,' a little misunderstood, has a really strong sense of justice."

The second step is a different green paint. Then, there's a setting powder plus makeup to define Elphaba's features. Hands come last and are also set with more powder to keep the paint in place while Valli is on stage.

'Wicked' made its Broadway debut two decades ago. Which means there have been two decades of Elphabas going through this process, each one taking a unique performance to the stage.

"It's not going to be what you hear on the recording, its going to be very much what you hear as me as Olivia," Valli said.

Valli's own interpretation is in part influenced by her other roles -- she originated the role of Vivian in 'Pretty Woman's' first national tour, and played her own grandmother Mary Delgado in 'Jersey Boys' Off-Broadway.

Her take on the classic character also loops in her personal experiences.

"The messages, we're celebrating 20 years in New York for a reason. They still ring true today," Valli said. "What can we do as people outside of here and I hope people this about this show and the message outside of here."

Valli said the green makeup is much more than a costuming choice, or nod to the original 'Wizard of Oz.' She sees it as an essential part of the character.

"I couldn't believe it," Valli said about turning green for the first time. "I have now become this extremely powerful character in full."

Elphaba's power comes to a head when Valli takes flight, lifted high in the air to sing the final number of Act One, 'Defying Gravity.'

"'Defying Gravity' is a song about defying the odds, shedding who you were, owning your power, standing in your power and figuring out your power," Valli said. "So for me it's a very cathartic song."

"I always have to remember when I'm about to fly 'breathe, you're going to be ok,' so it's not scary anymore," she added.

This is also the part of the show where it becomes clear that in the land of Oz, green goes with everything.

"It did not matter that she was green, she is fly she is beautiful and she's the prettiest," Ferguson said of the makeup design.

It only takes Ferguson's practiced hand about 20 or 30 minutes to transform Valli. After that, it's time to top things off with a wig and costume and start getting ready for the stage.

Valli also takes some time to prep her voice, and take in the moment.

"I never want to wish my time away," she said. "I never ever want to feel like 'oh I didn't inhale the moment enough.' I don't want to leave this tour regretting."

Even under all the makeup, the real magic is that Valli's voice and story shine through on stage.

"Elphaba is within all of us," she said.

'Wicked' is playing at the Kentucky Center through Oct. 8. Click here to get your tickets.

