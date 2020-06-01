LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday marked the official first day of Republican Daniel Cameron’s term as the state’s new attorney general.

Cameron is the first African-American to hold the post and the first Republican elected in 70 years.

His road to the top prosecution post led to three different swearing in ceremonies.

Why is that?

Since Andy Beshear defeated Matt Bevin in a tight race for governor, Beshear had to leave his post as attorney general. He appointed Cameron to the post early to finish out the rest of his term.

On Dec. 17, then attorney general-elect took an early oath of office.

Nearly three weeks after being appointed, Cameron was then sworn in at the University of Louisville’s Brandeis School of Law at midnight on Jan. 6.

Later that morning, Cameron was among a group of constitutional officers sworn in that also included Auditor Mike Harmon, Treasurer Allison Ball, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Cameron is the 51st attorney general for the state of Kentucky.

