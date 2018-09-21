(Louisville Business First) - United Parcel Service Inc. is hiring fewer people during peak season in Louisville in 2018 because it has ramped up staffing throughout the year.

Earlier this week, the Atlanta-based shipping giant announced plans to hire 100,000 seasonal employees companywide in support of the upcoming holiday shipping season. Of that total, it expects that it will hire about 2,600 seasonal workers in Louisville.

That's down from a planned 3,400 local hires in 2017, so we reached out to UPS to find out the reason behind the change.

"It’s really in how you look at it," Jim Mayer, public relations manager for Louisville-based UPS Airlines, said in an email. He explained that the peak season hiring goal is down because the company has been hiring this year to meet new demands from the growing e-commerce industry. Several e-commerce companies, including Amazon.com and Radial, have distribution centers in the Louisville area.

"Due to the continued growth of e-commerce, we’ve increased our hiring throughout the year, so a lot of those employees who would have otherwise been hired during the last couple of months of the year are already on the payroll, and will remain through peak and potentially beyond," he wrote.

