FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — All lanes of I-265 in Floyd County are back open after crews repaired a sinkhole in the eastbound lanes.

The Indiana Department of Transportation closed I-265 East, between Charlestown Road and I-65, early on Wednesday morning when the sinkhole was discovered. Natalie Garrett, with INDOT, said there were reports on Tuesday night about a large pothole on the interstate.

While it has been patched up and traffic is moving through all lanes, Wednesday's sinkhole shows they can be pretty catastrophic and sometimes come out of nowhere.

Although, it certainly wasn't the first for the area, and likely won't be the last either. Kentucky is one of a handful of states in the country most susceptible to sinkholes forming.

"We have too much rain. So the groundwater, the fluctuation in groundwater, the flow of the water then passes through the soil, it washes the soil, and dissolves the rock," Omar Ghasemi Fare said.

Ghasemi Fare is an assistant professor at the University of Louisville studying and teaching geotechnical engineering.

He said Kentucky is also more likely to see sinkholes, along with Tennessee, and Florida, because of limestone bedrock in those regions. He said sinkholes can form anywhere, even in the middle of a metro area. He said pipelines and sewer systems can also cause sinkholes to form.

Most recently, a large crater opened up at the Louisville Zoo in March. The zoo said on March 7 the hole was 60 yards wide and 90 yards long. No people or animals were harmed when the massive hole opened up.

"We cannot prevent the natural happening but we can control it and basically conduct site investigation," Ghasemi Fare said.

He said there are natural and man-made sinkholes. Although, he said they can be somewhat prevented. Sinkholes do not form overnight and typically Omid said they take a long time to form.

"This is not something that happens often," he said. "So we shouldn't at all worry about this."

Meaning, a large crater likely won't open up as you're driving along the interstate.

The sinkhole on the eastbound side of I-265 is now patched up and will be monitored in case any additional repairs are needed.

