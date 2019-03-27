LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday morning, you will see two new faces greeting you on Good Morning Kentuckiana. We are so excited to introduce you to Daniel Sechtin and Kristin Pierce - our new morning anchors!

Daniel Sechtin comes to us from our sister station in Tennessee, WBIR.

"What drew me to WHAS was the people," he said. "From the second I walked in the door on an interview, I was so amazed by how kind and welcoming everyone was. I knew I wanted to work at a place like that."

Daniel is a homebrewer and has already fallen in love with Louisville breweries and food scene. He's also looking forward to experiencing his very first Kentucky Derby.

"I definitely feel like this is a place I'll have no trouble calling home."

Kristin Pierce moved to Louisville after two years of working in New Orleans. Born and raised in Detroit, she loves the "South meets Midwest vibe" that Kentucky has to offer - a nice balance of "big city" and "southern hospitality".

"The people are nice, the food is good and there's bourbon! What's not to love?!"

Daniel and Kristin both say that there was an instant connection when they met and they could not be more excited about working with each other.

"We genuinely get along and just easily mesh," Kristin said.

Daniel agrees - and their newfound friendship isn't just for the cameras.

"It's actually weird how well Kristin and I have hit it off," he said. "We joked about becoming instant best friends when I met her during our audition, but that's exactly what's happening."

Despite the tough schedule, this dynamic duo is ready to start waking up with Kentuckiana. They both understand the importance of starting a day off right - especially when it comes to the news they share.

"We want to get you out the door with knowing what's going on in your neighborhood and how your family could be affected," Kristin said.

We hope that you will welcome Daniel and Kristin as the newest members of the WHAS11 family. They will begin anchoring Good Morning Kentuckiana on Thursday, March 28. Rob Harris and Brooke Hasch will continue to follow all of the morning's top stories as reporters for GMK and Juliana Valencia will anchor the news at noon and 4 p.m.

You can follow Daniel and Kristin on their Facebook and Twitter pages and see what they get up to as they explore everything Louisville and Southern Indiana have to offer.

"We want to be authentic with people and make their mornings fun," Daniel said.

