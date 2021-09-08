White Castle employees could win $500 for showing proof of COVID-19 vaccine

The $500 payments will be given out to 200 recipients over the course of the month, with 50 winners being selected each week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — White Castle is offering its employees the chance to win $500 if they can prove they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The popular burger chain announced its ‘VAX-a-Thousands’ giveaway on Wednesday, saying the month-long program will offer up to $100,000 in cash prizes.

In order to be eligible, employees must submit proof they have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, it reads in a release. The $500 payments will be given out to 200 recipients over the course of the month, with 50 winners being selected each week beginning Sept. 6.

“We are encouraged by our team’s immediate response to the available vaccines this year,” said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. “Our VAX-a-Thousands giveaway is a meaningful way to thank our essential team members and inspire others to get vaccinated.”

According to the company, the giveaway pertains to frontline workers and will exclude team members in higher positions within the company.

“The safety of our team members, their families and the communities we serve has been a top priority since we started satisfying cravings in 1921,” Richardson said. “Today more than ever as we power through the pandemic, we want to be here in ways that matter for our team members.”