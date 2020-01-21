LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is no secret Whiskey Row is on track to becoming a popular tourist attraction in downtown Louisville, and now a new proposed project is hoping to make the district an iconic street in the city.

'Whiskey Alley' is looking to become the newest entertainment destination in downtown.

Most people think of Beale Street when they hear Memphis, or the French Quarter when they think of New Orleans. Co-developer of Whiskey Row, Valle Jones said a group of local business owners want to make Whiskey Alley the cultural, entertainment center for the derby city.



"These are magnets for tourists," Jones said when referring to the Victorian era buildings along Whiskey Row. "We're planning to install new poles so we can put up new speakers and lights all along the block."

Whiskey Alley will be along Washington Street between 1st and 2nd Streets. The center will host live music and entertainment on several nights of the week, like if the KFC Yum! Center is hosting big events.

"You'll have a feeling of there being a lit ceiling," Jones said. "You'll have open air and you'll have this sense of place and activity. We're planning to have some live music and some DJ special events."

On several nights, the street will shut down making the alley a pedestrian-friendly atmosphere.

In the 1960s and 70s, Jones said Whiskey Row was home to a number of live music venues. Whiskey Alley will be a nod to the district's history.

"It is really an authentically Louisville place and we just want to bring it back to life," Jones said.

If Metro Council approves the project, Whiskey Alley could open as soon as this summer.





