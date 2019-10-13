LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ironman triathlon is coming to Louisville on Sunday, October 13. While the swimming portion has been cancelled, the running and biking portions are still on, which means that several roads in downtown Louisville will be shut down for most of the day.

River Road from Preston Street to Edith Lane will be closed from 5 a.m. Sunday until 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The following roads will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.:

River Road from Edith Lane to Zorn Avenue

River Road from Zone Avenue to US 42

US 42 from River Road to the Oldham County Line

The following roads will be closed from 11:30 a.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. on Monday:

Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Second Street

Second Street from River Road from Main Street

First Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

Edith Lane from River Road to Mellwood Avenue

Litterle Road from Story Avenue to Brownsboro Road

Story Avenue from Brownsboro Road to Litterle Road

River Road from Fourth Street to Bingham Way

Mellwood Avenue (southbound) from Edith Lane to Brownsboro Road

Brownsboro Road from Mellwood Avenue to Story Avenue (one lane thru traffic westbound)

The following roads will be closed from 2 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. on Monday:

Third Street from River Road to Muhammad Ali Boulevard Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Third Street to Fifth Street

Fifth Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Liberty Street

Liberty Street from Fifth Street to Third Street

To see the no parking areas for Sunday's race and other traffic alerts, visit the Louisville Downtown Partnership website.

