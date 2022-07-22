Can you find Waldo? Hint: He's in Louisville.

16 Louisville businesses are hiding a Waldo in their establishments. If you find them all by July 31, you can earn a prize!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are Waldos hiding all over Louisville this summer. 16 local businesses are keeping Waldo on a shelf, in a display case or even in a bookshelf somewhere in their establishments.

Pick up a passport from Carmichael's Bookstore and when you spot Waldo at any of the participating locations, ask an employee to stamp or sign your passport, according to a Carmichael's Facebook post.

If you turn in a completed passport to Carmichael's by July 31, you will earn a prize.

Here are all the local businesses hiding a Waldo:

• Quills Coffee (Baxter Ave. or Nulu)

You are asked to tag all these businesses and to include #WheresWaldo in any social media posts along the way.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.