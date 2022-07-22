Can you find Waldo? Hint: He's in Louisville.

x
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are Waldos hiding all over Louisville this summer. 16 local businesses are keeping Waldo on a shelf, in a display case or even in a bookshelf somewhere in their establishments.

Pick up a passport from Carmichael's Bookstore and when you spot Waldo at any of the participating locations, ask an employee to stamp or sign your passport, according to a Carmichael's Facebook post.

If you turn in a completed passport to Carmichael's by July 31, you will earn a prize.

Here are all the local businesses hiding a Waldo:

 Carmichael's Bookstore (Frankfort Ave.)

Mahonia

Louisville Free Public Library (Highlands/Shelby Park)

My Favorite Muffin 

Glow Worm Play Cafe

Louisville  Cream

Playthings Toy Shoppe 

Omies Yoga Studio

Blue Dog Bakery & Café 

Gelato Gilberto (Frankfort Ave.)

Purrfect Day Cat Cafe Louisville 

The Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe & Dundee Candies

Hi-Five Doughnuts

Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company

Quills Coffee (Baxter Ave. or Nulu)

You are asked to tag all these businesses and to include #WheresWaldo in any social media posts along the way.

