Can you find Waldo? Hint: He's in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are Waldos hiding all over Louisville this summer. 16 local businesses are keeping Waldo on a shelf, in a display case or even in a bookshelf somewhere in their establishments.
Pick up a passport from Carmichael's Bookstore and when you spot Waldo at any of the participating locations, ask an employee to stamp or sign your passport, according to a Carmichael's Facebook post.
If you turn in a completed passport to Carmichael's by July 31, you will earn a prize.
Here are all the local businesses hiding a Waldo:
Carmichael's Bookstore (Frankfort Ave.)
• Mahonia
• Louisville Free Public Library (Highlands/Shelby Park)
• Gelato Gilberto (Frankfort Ave.)
• Quills Coffee (Baxter Ave. or Nulu)
You are asked to tag all these businesses and to include #WheresWaldo in any social media posts along the way.
