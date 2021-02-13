Where to find salt, shovels, and sleds ahead of winter storm in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana is under a winter storm watch from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
WHAS11 is checking local hardware stories throughout Kentuckiana to see which stores have salt, shovels, sleds and other supplies available to help you through the winter crunch.
Janes Brothers Hardware Inc.
2527 Portland Ave
No Salt, had all purpose sand
Shovels and Sleds available
Ace Hardware
2616 W. Market Street
No salt earlier today
Shovels and Sleds available
Zeller's Hardware Store
1452 Dixie Hwy
Busy Tone
Ace Hardware of Louisville
3348 Taylor Blvd
No Salt until Monday
Shovels and a few sleds
Phelps Hardware
5203 Elzie Rd
No salt
Shovels and Sleds
Oscar's Germantown Hardware
1515 Shelby Street
Busy Tone
Keith's Hardware
1201 Bardstown Road
No salt until Wednesday
Might be one plastic and might have two sleds.
Ace Hardware
5011 Preston Highway
Not available
Sutherland Hardware & Mercantile
3620 Brownsboro Rd
No salt until Wednesday
Shovels and Sleds SOLD OUT
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint
4858 Brownsboro Rd
No salt until Tuesday
Sleds and Shovels are available.
Jeffersontown Hardware
10513 Waterson Trail
No salt until Monday
4 sleds and shovels.
Dieruf Hardware & Rental Center
9608 Taylorsville Road
No salt
Shovels, yes, sleds, no.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint
4858 Brownsboro Road
No salt, sold out 2:30 pm, will be back on Tuesday.
Shovels and sleds
Please check back for updates
