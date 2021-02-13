Where to find salt, shovels, and sleds ahead of winter storm in Kentuckiana

As the area is expected to get another round of winter weather in the coming days, we're checking to see which stores have supplies available.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana is under a winter storm watch from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

WHAS11 is checking local hardware stories throughout Kentuckiana to see which stores have salt, shovels, sleds and other supplies available to help you through the winter crunch.

Janes Brothers Hardware Inc.

2527 Portland Ave

No Salt, had all purpose sand

Shovels and Sleds available

Ace Hardware

2616 W. Market Street

No salt earlier today

Shovels and Sleds available

Zeller's Hardware Store

1452 Dixie Hwy

Busy Tone

Ace Hardware of Louisville

3348 Taylor Blvd

No Salt until Monday

Shovels and a few sleds

Phelps Hardware

5203 Elzie Rd

No salt

Shovels and Sleds

Oscar's Germantown Hardware

1515 Shelby Street

Busy Tone

Keith's Hardware

1201 Bardstown Road

No salt until Wednesday

Might be one plastic and might have two sleds.

Ace Hardware

5011 Preston Highway

Not available

Sutherland Hardware & Mercantile

3620 Brownsboro Rd

No salt until Wednesday

Shovels and Sleds SOLD OUT

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint

4858 Brownsboro Rd

No salt until Tuesday

Sleds and Shovels are available.

Jeffersontown Hardware

10513 Waterson Trail

No salt until Monday

4 sleds and shovels.

Dieruf Hardware & Rental Center

9608 Taylorsville Road

No salt

Shovels, yes, sleds, no.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint

4858 Brownsboro Road

No salt, sold out 2:30 pm, will be back on Tuesday.

Shovels and sleds

