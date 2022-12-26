Here's where to drop off your Christmas trees in Louisville

There will be three drop-off locations around the city.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Christmas now over, people all over Louisville are searching for places to dispose of their live trees.

Louisville Metro Public Works will once again offer Christmas tree drop-off services, according to the City of Louisville's website.

Three locations around the city will accept live trees starting Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Christmas tree drop-off locations in Louisville

East District Recycling Location, 595 N Hubbards Lane

Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue

Click here to see a map of all of Louisville's recycling locations.

All locations will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; however, the Waste Reduction Center closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

These Christmas tree drop-off locations will be available for all Jefferson County residents until January 28.

Keep in mind, all locations will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 14.

Officials say all lights and ornaments should be removed from trees before they are dropped off.

Christmas tree vendors may reportedly recycle their unsold trees on Tuesday, Dec. 27 only, and only at the Hubbard Lane site.

The Hubbards Lane site will also offer free mulch from the trees. You're advised to bring your own container to collect the mulch.

