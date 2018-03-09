LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) -- The faces were young and not-so-young, but every one had been shaped in some way by one woman - Ms. Diana Davidson, who died a week earlier just as she began her 26th year of teaching.

"We just needed to see the impact that just one woman -one woman - has had on so many people," Kim Baker, a teacher at Wheeler Elementary, said.

For more than a quarter-century, Ms. Davidson, known by friends as "Di," taught "Kid's Garden" at Wheeler Elementary, the kindergarten and first-grade program.

"She's growing these babies young that are turning into respectful, hard-working, brilliant adults, and she's part of that," Baker said.

"One of the things best about Diana Davidson was she wanted to see her students get good grades, but it was more important to her that they had good hearts," Matthew Bowdy, whose two sons both went through Ms. Davidson's class.

Ms. Davidson's death hit many in the Wheeler family, including students that had graduated from her class many years earlier.

"I felt something in me just disappear," former student Aiden Chambers, 17, said. "She was always getting onto me because I wasn't paying attention or I was slacking off, and I didn't really understand it then, but now that I'm older, I can tell it was her way of showing love."

Saturday afternoon, hundreds of those in the Wheeler family including students, former students, teachers and parents came out to say farewell to their beloved teacher and friend. Tears were allowed but only if they were not outnumbered by the smiles.

"Ms. Davidson doesn't want anything but happy," Baker said. "She doesn't want anybody to mourn over her. She wants us to be happy and celebrate her."

Students and parents said Ms. Davidson could be strict, but she always made sure her students knew that everything she did came from a place of love.

"Diana would always discipline first and then follow with hugs," Bowdy said. "And you always knew what you were going to get and all of the kids knew to be on their best behavior, and my sons knew that too."

"She definitely made it her mission to be a big part to be a big influence to every single student she had and touch them in a unique way," Chambers said.

As Ms. Davidson's family drove around the school building the teacher had called home, her Wheeler family was there, making sure they knew Ms. Davidson was loved and missed.

"This was her heart and soul," Julie Heard, Ms. Davidson's teaching partner, said. "She lived it. She breathed it 24/7."

"She's smiling and she's seeing all her kids and just the joy that her kids bring her, that's what she's doing," Baker said.

►Contact reporter Dennis Ting at dting@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@DennisJTing) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV