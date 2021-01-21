LIST | What Louisville events are still happening in 2021?

WHAS11 called organizers for some of the city's biggest events to ask whether their events are currently happening or canceled.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We're just three weeks into 2021 and already two big community events, the Cherokee Triangle Art Show and Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade, have decided to cancel due to the pandemic.

WHAS11 is checking in on some of your other favorite events to see where they stand.

Chick-fil-A Louisville Triple Crown of Running

Starting close to home, we reached out to the Triple Crown of Running. Organizers said they are working out the final details for the races, and plan on making an announcement in the first week of February. All money from the Triple Crown of Running goes to helping the WHAS Crusade for Children.

WHAS Crusade for Children

Speaking of the Crusade, WHAS can announce that its annual even will move back to its summertime spot, June 5-6.

Kentucky Oaks, Derby

Churchill Downs has already set its dates for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby: April 30 and May 1.

Organizers said they are running those dates, but are assuming they will limit reserved seats to 40-50% capacity. They are not selling general admission tickets until they move closer to the date.

Thunder Over Louisville

With the Oaks and Derby set, Kentucky Derby Festival organizers said details are coming soon on not only Thunder Over Louisville, but other festival events. They said they hope to update everyone in the coming weeks.

Brew at the Zoo

Brew at the Zoo is another summer favorite. Right now, Friends of the Louisville Zoo Board is reviewing possible options for fundraising events, and said they hope to make some announcements soon.

The Dirt Bowl

The massive June event in Louisville's Algonquin park was canceled due to the pandemic last year. One organizer said he has yet to hear talks of the event this year.

Kentucky State Fair

Like the Derby, the Kentucky State Fair has already set dates: Aug. 19-29. In 2020, the fair went on with some changes and restrictions. Organizers said this year is a go, but they are not sure what it will look like yet.

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

The Kentuckiana Pride Foundation said they are hoping to have an event, but are not sure when it will happen.

"We must play it safe for our attendees, vendors, volunteers, and the Foundation members," the foundation said. "We are looking to work with them and will be in touch beginning of March or sooner, if we make a decision before that."

WHAS11 have reached out about these other popular events, but we have yet to hear back from organizers at this time:

St. Joe's Picnic: In 2020, the event went viral. While it is set for Aug. 13-14, there has been no word on their 2021 plan.

In 2020, the event went viral. While it is set for Aug. 13-14, there has been no word on their 2021 plan. Abbey Road on the River: Organizers are expected to make a decision on the 2021 event Friday.

Organizers are expected to make a decision on the 2021 event Friday. St. James Court Art Fair: Dates are set for Oct. 1-3, though it is unclear what that could look like if coronavirus is still a crowd concern.

Have another popular event you're looking for more information on? Text Hayley Minogue your questions at (502) 582-7290. Message and data rates may apply; check with your wireless provider with details.

