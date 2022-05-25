What you need to know before you go to Forecastle

Be prepared before you go!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Forecastle Music Festival is this weekend, Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29.

Returning after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is sure to be a popular and crowded event. Especially with some big named stars in the lineup, including hometown artist Jack Harlow.

It's best to be prepared, so here are some do's and don'ts for Forecastle and some FAQs.

Traffic and Safety

Where is it?

Forecastle will take place May 27 through 29 at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

Entrances are located near the corners of East Witherspoon and North Preston Street and East Witherspoon and North Brook Street.

What time do gates open?

Friday, May 27 from 2-11 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 from 1-11 p.m.

Sunday, May 29 from 1-11 p.m.

Parking & Ride-sharing

There are several city-owned, paid parking lots around Waterfront Park. The Parking Authority of River City (PARC) has 15 garages and 2 lots in and around downtown. You can visit their website to find more info.

However, the festival recommends utilizing ride-sharing such as Uber or Lyft.

There is a designated Uber/Ride-share drop-off zone on Witherspoon Road at the corner of North Preston Street and River Road. Put that location as your pick-up or drop-off location.

Safety

Every person entering the festival will go through a full body search and any bags will be searched as well.

If you do not comply with the searches you will not be allowed into the festival.

Prohibited Items

Allowed

Baby Strollers

Frisbees

Binoculars

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories

Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

Personal sized hand sanitizer

Not Allowed

Monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other camera attachments

Chairs of any kind

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

Umbrellas

Pets (except service animals)

Glass containers of any kind

Coolers

Large chains or spiked jewelry

For a full list of all the allowed and prohibited items, visit the Forecastle website.

Entry Policy

Make sure you bring your festival wristband in order to get into the festival.

Bag Policy

Small clutch purses and fanny packs do not have to be clear but they cannot have more than one pocket.

All bags must be clear and no larger than 12" x 12" x 6".

Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited.

COVID-19

There is no local requirement to provide a negative COVID-19 test result, vaccine card, or vaccine record for entry at Forecastle.

However, if you are unvaccinated, the CDC encourages you to bring and wear a mask to keep yourself and others safe.

Tickets & More Information

