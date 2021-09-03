What you don't know about cash apps like Venmo, Zelle & Cash App

Most people think they're like a bank account and you can be refunded your money, but there are no protections.

Peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo and Zelle, Cash App, Apple Pay, and Google Pay make splitting a dinner bill or rent easy. But there’s a catch: Many of these apps don’t offer the same level of protection against scams that most credit cards do, making them the perfect payment method for online scammers to take advantage of.

Consumer Reports reveals the warning signs and what you can do to make sure you don’t fall victim.

Peer-to-peer payment apps aren’t banks or credit cards, so when you pay someone directly through Venmo, Zelle, or Cash App, there is no way to recover the money, a problem Consumer Reports says happens way too often.

In an AARP survey of Americans 18 and older, more than half of respondents incorrectly thought they could reclaim money sent in error when using peer-to-peer payment apps.

Early Warnings Service, the network operator behind Zelle, told CR that “Consumers should only send money to people they know and trust when using Zelle. Treat it like cash, and beware of too good to be true situations.”

Until laws are changed, consumers are going to have to be really careful when they use peer-to-peer payment apps.

CR has some P2P tips to help protect yourself:

Send money only to people you know and trust.

Exercise caution when paying businesses with P2P apps.

And if you have any suspicion of something being a scam, go to the Better Business Bureau’s “Scam Tracker” website. It can give you a better idea if the product or service you’re looking for is an easy scam target. Especially if the seller wants the money before you see the item in person.