What to expect from the special legislative session Tuesday

We talked to local lawmakers from both sides of the aisle about what they hope to see in the special session starting Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On August 21, the Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously decided Republican-backed laws weakening the governor's power would stand.

Those laws put the responsibility of emergency power on the general assembly.

"They'll have to carry much of that weight to confront unpopular choices and to make decisions that balance many things that including the lives and possible deaths of our citizens," Governor Andy Beshear said as he called for a special session on Saturday.

He's asking lawmakers to utilize that new power. Specifically, for the legislature to extend his state of emergency until January 15, give school districts more COVID-19 response options, and allow him to reinstate a mask mandate.

"If I had the ability to do it right now, we would have a masking order when you are in public or indoors," he said on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday.

Louisville's Republican Representative Kevin Bratcher says that's not likely. "I don't see how a statewide mask mandate is going to stay in place," Bratcher said.

Instead, he hopes to further distribute decision-making power, away from what he calls "a one size fits all" approach.

Rep. Bratcher said, "There might be some issues in Paducah or Pikeville that are different, so those areas should be able to attack those issues as they see fit."

Across the aisle, for Senator Gerald Neal, this hits close to home.

"Look, I'm a victim of COVID," he said. "I almost lost my life to it. I understand. I can't tell you how sensitive I am to it."

While he argues decision-making power should've stayed with the governor, he's hopeful the special session will accomplish a few things. Like flexibility for local school districts when it comes to calendars and virtual learning days, and extending the state of emergency.

"I trust that they will rise to the occasion, because if I don't then I ought to go home," Senator Neal said.

Both lawmakers said they're open to compromise, nothing is for sure, and we'll have to wait and see.