LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 anchor and Louisville native Doug Proffitt was awarded the Brandon Klayko Civic Advocacy for his reporting on Louisville history.

Proffitt was honored by the Louisville Historical League alongside the late John Asher of Churchill Downs. Proffitt has worked to reconnect viewers with Louisville's history and its architecture through pieces like "Rose Island," a look into the popular Louisville amusement park that was swept away by the 1937 flood and "Louisville's True Mystery," an investigation into a mysterious door on Lexington Road.

Most recently, Proffitt has highlighted Louisville people and places on The Proffitt Report Podcast. He has also worked to bring archives from the WHAS11 vault back to life, showing exclusive videos of WHAS11's Derby, winter storm and flooding coverage.

