LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A big congratulations goes to some WHAS11 staff members who won at the Ohio Valley Emmys on Saturday night.

Seven staff members won an Emmy last night in four categories—news special, health/science/environment news, feature news report and news promotion.

Lisa Hutson and Photographer Nick Goldring won for their "Call of Duty" news special.

While John Charlton, a member of the FOCUS team, took home an Emmy for his "Carp Madness" story.



FOCUS' Shay McAlister, along with Photographer Beth Peak and Investigative Producer Andrea Ash took home an Emmy for their "Unsolved" story "The Runaway."



Two staff members, Nathan Fessell and Paul Dunsford, who ran the promotion campaign for the "unsolved" series took home a shiny award!