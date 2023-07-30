WHAS11 honored with 5 Emmy awards during 2023 ceremony

WHAS11 also took home the award for News Excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our team at WHAS11 News took home five awards during the 59th Annual Ohio Valley Emmy Awards.

The ceremony was held Saturday night in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Congrats to our staff and including those who were nominated.

Human Interest – Losing Santa Walt’s Iconic Beard

Brooke Hasch & Jake Cannon

John Charlton

Continuing Coverage – Finding Cairo Jordan

Tom Lally, Alyssa Newton, Joseph Garcia

Multimedia journalist

John Charlton

News excellence

WHAS11

