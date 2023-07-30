x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WHAS11 honored with 5 Emmy awards during 2023 ceremony

WHAS11 also took home the award for News Excellence

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our team at WHAS11 News took home five awards during the 59th Annual Ohio Valley Emmy Awards.

The ceremony was held Saturday night in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Congrats to our staff and including those who were nominated.

Human Interest – Losing Santa Walt’s Iconic Beard

Brooke Hasch & Jake Cannon

Societal Concerns – Medical Marijuana: Pro Pot & Pot Politics

John Charlton

Continuing Coverage – Finding Cairo Jordan

Tom Lally, Alyssa Newton, Joseph Garcia

Multimedia journalist

John Charlton

News excellence

WHAS11

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out