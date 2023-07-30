WHAS11 honored with 5 Emmy awards during 2023 ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our team at WHAS11 News took home five awards during the 59th Annual Ohio Valley Emmy Awards.
The ceremony was held Saturday night in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Congrats to our staff and including those who were nominated.
Human Interest – Losing Santa Walt’s Iconic Beard
Brooke Hasch & Jake Cannon
Societal Concerns – Medical Marijuana: Pro Pot & Pot Politics
John Charlton
Continuing Coverage – Finding Cairo Jordan
Tom Lally, Alyssa Newton, Joseph Garcia
Multimedia journalist
John Charlton
News excellence
WHAS11
