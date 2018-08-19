LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Our talented journalists picked up golden statues during the 54th Annual Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards.

Investigative Reporter John Charlton took home two awards for Video Journalist for his work on several stories including Carp Cash, Taking It Slow and Restricted Airspace. He also took home the award form Societal Concerns for his investigative piece on the use of Narcan.

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Ben Pine, Meteorologist Reed Yadon, Executive Producer Lena Duncan and editor Joe Federle picked up an award for the station’s Winter Weather special.

© 2018 WHAS-TV