WHAS11 News scores multiple regional Emmy wins during virtual telecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hard work pays off and it was evident when the WHAS11 News team took home five Emmy Awards Sunday night during the Ohio Valley Chapter’s virtual telecast.
COVID-19 cause many ceremonies to go virtual or scale down their celebrations.
Those who scored wins taped their acceptance speeches on-set or from the comfort of their homes.
WHAS11 News took home statues in the following categories:
Public Current Community Affairs Program
Shay McAlister & Beth Peak – Surrounded by Addiction
Promotion News Single Spot
Paul Dunsford & Nathan Fessel – Wake Up
General Assignment Reporter
Shay McAlister & Beth Peak – Unsolved: Rescue Gone Wrong
Investigative Report Series
Shay McAlister & Andrea Ash – Unsolved
Newscast
Megan Short, Sherlene Shanklin & Tyler Emery – NightTeam: Portland Kroger Shooting
Congrats to everyone who scored a nomination or a trophy.
