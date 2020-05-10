WHAS11 News scores multiple regional Emmy wins during virtual telecast

Members of our hard-working news team earned the prized golden statues in Sunday's virtual ceremony.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hard work pays off and it was evident when the WHAS11 News team took home five Emmy Awards Sunday night during the Ohio Valley Chapter’s virtual telecast.

COVID-19 cause many ceremonies to go virtual or scale down their celebrations.

Those who scored wins taped their acceptance speeches on-set or from the comfort of their homes.

WHAS11 News took home statues in the following categories:

Public Current Community Affairs Program

Shay McAlister & Beth Peak – Surrounded by Addiction

Promotion News Single Spot

Paul Dunsford & Nathan Fessel – Wake Up

General Assignment Reporter

Shay McAlister & Beth Peak – Unsolved: Rescue Gone Wrong

Investigative Report Series

Shay McAlister & Andrea Ash – Unsolved

Newscast

Megan Short, Sherlene Shanklin & Tyler Emery – NightTeam: Portland Kroger Shooting

Congrats to everyone who scored a nomination or a trophy.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.