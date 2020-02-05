LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Saturday in May for many around Louisville and Kentucky is a cause for celebrating America’s greatest two minutes in sports.
This year, things are a bit different.
Who knew the coronavirus pandemic would bring the nation, especially the world of sports to a screeching halt?
The Kentucky Derby was supposed to run on May 2 but was postponed due to the virus. In these parts, the Derby and springtime go hand-in-hand.
The traffic jams on Central Avenue and Taylor Boulevard, cars parked, and food stands set up in yards near the track – all empty.
Reed Yadon, a WHAS11 meteorologist and pilot took a helicopter flight on Saturday, capturing an eerily-still Churchill Downs.
He shared the moment on social media.
“A helicopter photo flt this aft. Derby Day 2020. Last time it was a world war this time a world virus. The 1st Saturday in May & no Derby. Seeing the track with no fans & no horses in the barns on the backside. Let’s celebrate the day & look forward to September,” he said via Twitter.
Fear not horse racing fans, the Kentucky Derby is scheduled to run on Labor Day Weekend -- Saturday, September 5.
MORE ON WHAS11.COM
- Kentucky Derby Museum, Churchill Downs give people 'Derby at Home' experience
- Old Forester to host 'Kentucky Turtle Derby' online
- Surviving many American challenges throughout history, Kentucky Derby has never been canceled
- UofL Marching Band, Derby Museum keep Derby spirit shining virtually
- The first Saturday in May without a Derby
- 'Stay strong, you can do this' | Breast, ovarian cancer survivors share their message of hope
- Historian finds hope after Kentucky Derby breaks May tradition for second time in history