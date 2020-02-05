LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Saturday in May for many around Louisville and Kentucky is a cause for celebrating America’s greatest two minutes in sports.

This year, things are a bit different.

Who knew the coronavirus pandemic would bring the nation, especially the world of sports to a screeching halt?

The Kentucky Derby was supposed to run on May 2 but was postponed due to the virus. In these parts, the Derby and springtime go hand-in-hand.

The traffic jams on Central Avenue and Taylor Boulevard, cars parked, and food stands set up in yards near the track – all empty.

Reed Yadon, a WHAS11 meteorologist and pilot took a helicopter flight on Saturday, capturing an eerily-still Churchill Downs.

He shared the moment on social media.

“A helicopter photo flt this aft. Derby Day 2020. Last time it was a world war this time a world virus. The 1st Saturday in May & no Derby. Seeing the track with no fans & no horses in the barns on the backside. Let’s celebrate the day & look forward to September,” he said via Twitter.

Fear not horse racing fans, the Kentucky Derby is scheduled to run on Labor Day Weekend -- Saturday, September 5.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM