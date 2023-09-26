WHAS11 News wins 9 awards from Kentucky Broadcasters Association in 2023

Our station won Excellence in Broadcast awards for "Best Digital Product" and "Best Evening Newscast", as well as seven Impact Broadcast Awards this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our very own WHAS11 News Team brought home a total of nine awards from the Kentucky Broadcasters Association over the weekend.

The Impact Awards and Excellence in Broadcast Awards recognize stellar storytelling and journalistic values. It is truly an honor to receive a single one of these awards.

We want to say thank you to the great people of Kentuckiana for letting us tell your stories, amplify your voice and your communities. We couldn't have done it without your trust in WHAS11 News. We are on your side.

WHAS11 News won two Excellence in Broadcast awards for "Best Digital Product" and "Best Evening Newscast".

The team at WHAS11 also won first place in several categories of the 2023 Impact Broadcast Awards.

The seven Impact Broadcast Awards the station was honored for:

Best Digital Coverage

WHAS11 Digital Staff won first place in the best digital coverage category of Kentucky's 2023 Impact Broadcast Awards.

Some of the most impactful stories told online this year includes our coverage on the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding in June 2022 and the tragic mass shooting at Louisville's Old National Bank in April 2023.

Best Multimedia Reporter

WHAS11 Investigative Reporter John Charlton took the top prize in the best multimedia reporter category of Kentucky's 2023 Impact Broadcast Awards.

Charlton is a part of the WHAS11 Focus team, which uses in-depth reporting to uncover the issues affecting the Louisville community.

Best Producer

Senior News Producer at WHAS11 Michelle Zelli won the title of "best producer" at Kentucky's 2023 Impact Broadcast Awards.

The judges referenced Zelli's outstanding ability to write for TV as the main reason for her earning this award, calling her coverage on recent carjackings in Louisville "network level writing."

The Kentucky Broadcasters Association also referenced Zelli's writing during storm coverage and Jeff Brohm being hired as UofL football's new head coach.

Enterprise Reporting

WHAS11 Anchor and Investigative Journalist Shay McAlister and Chief Photojournalist Phillip Murrell won first place in the "enterprise reporting" for their piece on the victims of the western Kentucky tornadoes not receiving financial assistance.

"Beautiful photography, nice storytelling, and way to hold the agencies accountable," the judges said. In the story, McAlister puts the pressure on Gov. Andy Beshear to provide on explanation on why some victims haven't received federal assistance.

Investigative Reporting

WHAS11 Investigative Reporter John Charlton received the first place award for "investigative reporting" at Kentucky's 2023 Impact Broadcast Awards.

His continuing coverage of Solar Titan, a troubled solar power company that has left many of its customers in the dark, received many accolades.

"This investigation netted results. Excellent follow through. Nice to see reporter aggressive in contacting the company. Stakeholders helped tell the story," the judges said.

News Special/Documentary

WHAS11 Executive Producer Megan Short and Multimedia Journalist Ian Hardwitt created a special on how life is for communities affected by tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky in 2022.

"Kentucky Tornadoes: One Year Later" allows you to hear from the survivors about what happened, how far they've come and what still stands in the way of progress.

"The special went above and beyond to humanize the impact of this event. It made you want to cry and feel hopeful all wrapped in one," the judges said.

Sports Feature

Former WHAS11 Sports Reporter Tyler Greever won first place in the "sports feature" category of Kentucky's 2023 Impact Broadcast Awards.

Greever covered an emotional story about the winner of the Kentucky Derby in 2022, Strike it Rich.

Judges said his coverage had "a lot of emotion" and highlighted a "great underdog story."

We would like to congratulate our colleagues at other television and radio stations across the Commonwealth.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.