LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – WHAS11 News took home top honors during the Kentucky Associated Press Awards Saturday.

Congratulations to this year’s winners

2nd Place Sports Special – WHAS

1st Place News Videography – Beth Peak

1st Place Political Coverage – Rob Harris

1st Place Breaking News – WHAS

2nd Place News Special/Documentary – Lisa Hutson and Nick Goldring

1st Place Reporter – Shay McAlister

1st Place Multimedia Reporter – John Charlton

2nd Place Digital Coverage – Taylor Weiter

Our news special “Call to Duty” won 2nd place for News Special/Documentary for all the work our guardsmen and women did for North Carolina during Hurricane Florence.

WHAS-TV