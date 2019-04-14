LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – WHAS11 News took home top honors during the Kentucky Associated Press Awards Saturday.

Congratulations to this year’s winners

  • 2nd Place Sports Special – WHAS
  • 1st Place News Videography – Beth Peak
  • 1st Place Political Coverage – Rob Harris
  • 1st Place Breaking News – WHAS
  • 2nd Place News Special/Documentary – Lisa Hutson and Nick Goldring
  • 1st Place Reporter – Shay McAlister
  • 1st Place Multimedia Reporter – John Charlton
  • 2nd Place Digital Coverage – Taylor Weiter
Lisa Hutson and Nick Goldring
Our news special “Call to Duty” won 2nd place for News Special/Documentary for all the work our guardsmen and women did for North Carolina during Hurricane Florence.
