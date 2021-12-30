The good, the bad and the unexpected: Top stories in Kentuckiana from 2021

Take a stroll down memory lane as WHAS11 News reflects on the top stories from 2021.

The team at WHAS11 covered a lot of news this year - tragic stories of heartbreak, inspiring stories of hope and everything in between. If you need a refresher on what happened this year, read on for a review of some of our top stories of 2021.

In June, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new incentive program to encourage Kentuckians to get their COVID-19 vaccines - the "Shot At A Million" vaccine lottery. Three lucky Kentuckians received $1 million each for getting vaccinated and more than a dozen students between 12 and 17 won full-ride scholarships.

2021 was the year of the COVID-19 vaccine . Since the vaccine became available, more than 2.4 million people in Kentucky are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Both the delta and omicron variants have been detected in Kentucky and Indiana. The delta variant , which is the dominant variant in the United States, was first detected in June, with omicron following in December.

Worldwide, a total of 281.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from John Hopkins University .

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, more than 2 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kentucky and Indiana combined. More than 30,000 people from both states have died from COVID-19.

While many of us were hopeful that we could leave COVID-19, masks and quarantines in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic persisted through the year. The introduction of vaccines helped bring some hope that the end of the pandemic soon, but the new variants of the virus brought added concern.

Through the investigation, the sheriff's department learned that the teenager had traveled with a 61-year-old man through multiple states before she was found in Kentucky. The man has been charged with kidnapping and possession of matter sex performance by a minor.

Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur created a paid internship in honor of Smith. "The Real Young Prodigy's," a youth music group, filmed a music video at the site of the shooting to demand an end to the violence.

Smith's death sparked a wider conversation about youth violence and what can be done to put a stop to it. The community rallied around his mother, Sherrita Smith, as she mourned her loss.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with Smith's death, but Louisville police said the shooting is still under investigation.

On the morning of Sept. 21, three students were hit by gunfire while waiting for their school bus at W.J. Hodge and Chestnut Street in the Russell neighborhood. Tyree Smith, a 16-year-old student at Eastern High School, died from his injuries at the hospital. The other two students suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

O'Bannon turned himself in and is facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence. In December, Nash's family filed a lawsuit against the owner of the club, alleging that he failed to implement proper security procedures on the night of the shooting.

Kasmira Nash was shot and killed at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in May, over Derby weekend. Nash was a bartender at the Louisville nightclub and, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), she was killed during an altercation with Ronnie O'Bannon, a former DJ for rapper Jack Harlow.

City leaders, organizations and outreach programs have all called for an end to the violence, but the numbers continued to rise this year.

The city of Louisville was no stranger to crime in 2021. Nearly 200 lives were lost as the city surpassed the homicide record set in 2020. Dozens of these victims were teenagers and children.

Going Deeper: FOCUS Investigations :

Our FOCUS investigative team has been hard at work this year, digging deep into many of our top stories. Here are just a few highlights:

Gangster Disciples

In February, Heather Fountaine looked into a series of arrests related to the Gangster Disciples gang, including an alleged high-ranking member originally from Kentucky.

The notorious gang was founded by Larry Hoover in Chicago in the 1960s but has since spread to at least 31 states and 110 cities, according to the Department of Justice.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders spoke about his history with the gang - and how he is using his experience to combat crime in Louisville.

"The violence that we're seeing now concerns me," Sanders said. "This is a different Louisville and if we don't pay attention and do something about it then it's going to be out of control."

Unemployment

As the coronavirus pandemic soldiers on, a common issue faced by many Kentuckians, was the struggle with unemployment benefits. To help combat fraud, a new ID requirement for unemployment filings was enforced in November.

During this time, FOCUS investigator John Charlton has heard the stories of dozens of people who are still struggling to get their benefits, including one man who was at risk of losing everything - until his community stepped in to help.

Crystal Rogers

The disappearance of Crystal Rogers, a Bardstown mother who went missing six years ago, still remains a mystery in 2021.

In August, FBI agents conducted a major search in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision, which has connections to Rogers' former boyfriend Brooks Houck. During their investigation, agents uncovered "items of interest," which were taken to Quantico, Virginia for analysis, but details on what those items were have not been released.

Three months later, the FBI announced that it was working with the Nelson County Prosecutor's Office to "get this to a place where we can have a conclusion."