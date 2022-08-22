'We're one people': Truckloads of supplies collected during WHAS11 Donation Drive arrive in eastern Kentucky

James Garrison is the mayor of Manchester where the donations were brought. He said the supplies will be distributed across the region.

MANCHESTER, Ky. — Last week, you all at home were able to join WHAS11 along with Kroger, Volunteers of America and UPS to donate supplies for those impacted by flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Donations poured in from different Kroger locations across Louisville.

Volunteers in Manchester, Kentucky unloaded around 40 pallets of donations from Louisville late Monday morning.

Many of the items included school supplies and other necessities.

“What you're seeing today is a lot of cleaning supplies and back to school supplies," Randy Craft with Advent Health & Volunteers of America said.

Eastern Kentucky is the region Craft knows and loves and he wants to see this kind of help continue.

“We appreciate those people that came in and helped us during those first couple of weeks. But this is the time now we really start rebuilding," he said.

A warehouse full of items, something Clay County local Sharon Jackson said is overwhelming, but exciting to see.

“We got our stuff in here and then we got the disaster relief," Jackson said, who volunteered at the drop off.

For her, the supplies are necessary, because she watched the destruction firsthand.

“I lived where the flood hit. I was just lucky the hell didn't come down on my house, but it destroyed my road. And we were without electric or water for three days," Jackson said.

James Garrison is the mayor of Manchester where the donations were brought. He said the supplies will be distributed across the region.

“We already had this building that we were storing stuff and it's just worked out for us during the storm and everything," he said.

When it comes to that need, Craft echoes that right now, they plan to help all of their neighbors who need it.

“These are times when you see the county lines taken down, you see the differences put to the side you see, neighbors come together and help one another and I'm gonna start talking about neighbors here," Craft said. That's where we take those county signs down those case lines down and say hey, you know what? We're one people."

All agreeing that there is a long road ahead of them but help like this is what they need.

