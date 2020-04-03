LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TL;DR: If you want to know what it’s like to be the most popular guy at the party, become a delegate for a losing presidential candidate.

With many wins on Super Tuesday, former VP Joe Biden has become the front runner in the delegate count. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders isn’t far behind, with less than 100 fewer delegates as of March 4. However, both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar won delegates before dropping out of the race, and those delegates don’t just disappear once their candidate suspends the campaign.

According to the Democratic National Committee, delegates are pledged to a candidate after being awarded in a primary or caucus; but, they are not bound. That means they get to decide what they’ll if the candidate they’re backing drops out. At the first convention vote, they can stick to their guns and vote for the person they are pledged to, or they can jump ship and back someone else. Just like that, everyone around them starts being pretty nice, trying to win them over and sway their vote.

Their original candidates often try to nudge them in a certain direction, too (hence both Buttigieg and Klobuchar publicly backing Biden this week).

How much will the Buttigieg and Klobuchar pledged delegates matter? Probably not much at all, to be honest. Between the two of them, they have 33 delegates. It takes 1,1991 to win the nomination. With that said, their respective endorsements are probably more influential to future voters rather than the delegate count.

