OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — There's a certain rest area in Oldham County that seems to have an unusual schedule - causing an inconvenience for drivers on I-71.

I got a message from a guy named Mark.

WHAS11

"It closes for several days, or even a week or two, then reopens for several weeks before closing again…" he said.

Well, that stinks…

No, actually, it stinks.

I checked in with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to find out "whas up" and they said they’ve had “multiple problems” with the water and sewer lines out there in recent months.

WHAS11

See, one line services both the northbound and southbound facilities.

Apparently, the KYTC crews would make repairs, the system would work for a few days, and then plumbing would back up again.

Mid-February, they found a sinkhole near one of the manholes to the lines, and they think that may have been exacerbating the issue.

They installed a new sewer pump, and the rest areas reopened last week.

Fingers-crossed things will be…flowing from here on out.

---

RELATED: What is causing Kentucky's pothole problem?

RELATED: What's the plan for the Second Street Bridge?

Want to know "WHAS up" with something? Rob Harris is your guy. He's talking to some of the smartest people in our community to find out more about science, history, urban legends, local quirks, and more.

Have a question or topic you want him to check out? Send him a tweet or a Facebook post.