When Robert Mueller appears before Congress Wednesday morning, it ain’t gonna be his first rodeo. The 74-year-old served as FBI director for more than a decade, beginning just after the terrorist attacks of September 11th. He’s appeared before Congress 88 times before.

What he’s known for these days, of course, is the report he produced on Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Since the full thing is almost 450 pages, here’s a quick study guide on what he found:

Russia used social media and hacking to try to hurt Hillary Clinton’s chances of being elected, and help President Trump

There were many contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians, but Mueller’s team did not find sufficient evidence to charge anyone in the campaign with a crime for this

Mueller did not indict President Trump on obstruction of justice, saying he was not free to charge a sitting president with a crime. However, he also said his report did not exonerate him. 10 different areas of possible obstruction are detailed.

This all, of course, brings us today. Since Mueller declined to indicted President Trump, but also declined to exonerate him, the ball is now in Congress’s court. They, after all, are the ones with the constitutional power to impeach and convict a sitting president; hence, Democrats in the House of Representatives are dragging Mueller in to speak so he can help build their case.

Is Mueller going to say anything new today? No. He told us so back in May:

“[T]he report is my testimony,” Mueller said at the time. “I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”

However, a CNN poll in May found that just 3% of Americans have actually read the report, so it is possible that the other 97% hear some things that surprise them.

ABC News will have live coverage of Mueller’s testimony beginning at 8:15 AM Wednesday.

